Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

BHBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Blue Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Blue Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of BHBK stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 89,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,820. Blue Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $541.22, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Blue Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Hills Bancorp news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $37,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHBK. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 3,370.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 721,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,992,000 after acquiring an additional 54,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 36,366 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Blue Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for the Blue Hills Bank (the Bank). Blue Hills Bank is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses and government and non-profit organizations online and through its 11 full-service branch offices located in Brookline, Dedham, Hyde Park, Milton, Nantucket, Norwood, West Roxbury, and Westwood, Massachusetts.

