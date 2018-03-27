Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Invests $344,000 in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,480 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13,287.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 456.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The firm has a market cap of $253,046.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 63.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vetr raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.38 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

