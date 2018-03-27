bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($2.31) Per Share

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) – William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for bluebird bio in a research report issued on Friday, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst R. Prasad anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $215.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Group raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on bluebird bio from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.20.

bluebird bio stock traded down $10.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.92. The company had a trading volume of 573,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,468. The stock has a market cap of $9,446.88, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 2.06. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $74.45 and a 52 week high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 947.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.88) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,366,000 after purchasing an additional 231,697 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,337,000 after purchasing an additional 200,900 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 20.5% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 481,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 82,146 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 3,004.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 462,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,371,000 after purchasing an additional 447,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 17,262 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.91, for a total transaction of $3,381,798.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 1,129 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $195,746.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,064.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,598 shares of company stock valued at $13,656,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

