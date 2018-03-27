BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Ferro (FOE)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of FOE stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 444,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,912. Ferro has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,955.07, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ferro had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $377.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Peter T. Thomas sold 73,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $1,729,936.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $420,920.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 137,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,816 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,176,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 479,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 202,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/bmo-capital-markets-begins-coverage-on-ferro-foe.html.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.