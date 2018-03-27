BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

WLK stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.34. 529,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,759. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14,579.14, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.07). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 24,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $2,689,813.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,753.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $773,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,220.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,080 shares of company stock worth $11,545,548 over the last three months. 72.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,376.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

