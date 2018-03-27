Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (BWP) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE: BWP) is one of 49 public companies in the “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Boardwalk Pipeline Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boardwalk Pipeline Partners $1.32 billion $297.00 million 8.89 Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Competitors $6.51 billion $465.67 million 21.26

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Boardwalk Pipeline Partners. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boardwalk Pipeline Partners 22.46% 7.38% 3.92% Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Competitors 21.75% 3.58% 6.08%

Dividends

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.6% and pay out 193.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boardwalk Pipeline Partners 1 3 3 0 2.29 Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Competitors 494 2020 2486 89 2.43

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners presently has a consensus target price of $18.43, indicating a potential upside of 78.74%. As a group, “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” companies have a potential upside of 37.41%. Given Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boardwalk Pipeline Partners is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’ rivals have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners rivals beat Boardwalk Pipeline Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Company Profile

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a limited partnership company. The Company’s business includes integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids, and other hydrocarbons (referred to together as NGLs) pipeline and storage systems. The Company is engaged in the operation of interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, including interstate natural gas pipeline systems located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and its NGLs pipelines and storage facilities in Louisiana and Texas. The Company conducts business through its subsidiary, Boardwalk Pipelines, LP (Boardwalk Pipelines), and its subsidiaries, Gulf South Pipeline Company, LP, Texas Gas Transmission, LLC, Gulf Crossing Pipeline Company LLC, Boardwalk Louisiana Midstream, LLC, Boardwalk Petrochemical Pipeline, LLC and Boardwalk Field Services, LLC.

