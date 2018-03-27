BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BofI earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2736603804517 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BOFI stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. BofI has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2,465.60, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. BofI had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $101.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that BofI will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of BofI in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised BofI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BofI in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised BofI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. BofI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director James John Court sold 9,000 shares of BofI stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $362,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,762.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BofI Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit.

