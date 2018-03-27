BOK Financial (BOKF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $112.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BOK Financial have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two out of the trailing four quarters. We believe the diverse revenue mix and favorable geographic footprint will support growth in the upcoming quarters. The company's continuous expansion via acquisitions is also expected to aid top-line growth. Moreover, increasing loan balances and easing margin pressure are positives. However, consistently mounting costs remain a near-term headwind. Also, significant exposure toward brokerage and trading revenues amid challenging trading environment is a major concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.22.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,886. The firm has a market cap of $6,264.05, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $107.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.73 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

