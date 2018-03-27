Bon-Ton Stores (BONT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bon-Ton Stores (OTCMKTS:BONT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of BONT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 1,042,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.04. Bon-Ton Stores has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $0.93, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.03.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bon-Ton Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Bon-Ton Stores

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc is a department store operator. The Company operates through two segments: stores and eCommerce (its Internet Websites). The Company offers a range of brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men and children. It operates approximately 270 stores in over 26 states in the Northeast, Midwest and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner’s, Boston Store, Carson’s, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers nameplates, encompassing a total of approximately 25 million square feet.

