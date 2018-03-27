Bonpay (BON) Market Capitalization Hits $3.29 Million

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Bonpay has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bonpay token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003618 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $106,782.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bonpay alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002773 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00734172 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012421 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00038056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00150558 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00187706 BTC.

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay’s launch date was December 5th, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.