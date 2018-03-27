Bonterra Energy (BNE) PT Raised to C$16.00 at CIBC

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.83.

Bonterra Energy (BNE) traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.43. The company had a trading volume of 31,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 1.02. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$12.26 and a 1 year high of C$23.97.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$54.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.20 million. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.

In other news, insider George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,400.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp. (Bonterra) is an oil and gas company. The Company is focused on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in central Alberta. The Company is engaged in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

