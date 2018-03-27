Booking (BKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a $2,260.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,074.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Booking to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.67 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Booking to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,065.66.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,133.71 on Friday. Booking has a one year low of $1,630.56 and a one year high of $2,228.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $100,778.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.12 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Booking had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.12%. research analysts predict that Booking will post 87.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Peter J. Millones sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,186.98, for a total transaction of $7,936,550.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,190.01, for a total transaction of $646,052.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,806 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

