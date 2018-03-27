BOS Better OnLine Sol (BOSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

Shares of BOSC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. 19,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,749. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.73. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOS) is a provider of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) mobility solutions. The Company distributes electronic components for the civil aircraft industry, defense industry and high technology equipment manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: the RFID and Mobile Solutions and the Supply Chain Solutions.

