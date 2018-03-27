Samuel Adams (SAM) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Samuel Adams (NYSE:SAM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Samuel Adams earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0042980433791 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of SAM stock opened at $186.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,210.03, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. Samuel Adams has a one year low of $128.70 and a one year high of $202.35.

Samuel Adams (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.46 million. Samuel Adams had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. analysts anticipate that Samuel Adams will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Samuel Adams in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Samuel Adams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Samuel Adams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Samuel Adams in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Samuel Adams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Samuel Adams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $79,492.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin F. Roper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $1,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,770,416 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Samuel Adams

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

