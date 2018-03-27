Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 78,808 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen set a $85.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $80.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

SLB stock opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88,765.47, a PE ratio of -59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.49%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.79 per share, for a total transaction of $323,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paal Kibsgaard acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $646,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

