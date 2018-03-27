Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Position Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,808 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.26% of Bottomline Technologies worth $45,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter worth $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter worth $217,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter worth $227,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $1,532.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $74,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $218,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,386.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,863 shares of company stock worth $1,066,720. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/bottomline-technologies-epay-shares-sold-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-updated.html.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location.

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.