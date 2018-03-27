Bowhead Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million (CRYPTO:AHT)

Bowhead (CURRENCY:AHT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Bowhead has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $68.00 worth of Bowhead was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bowhead has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bowhead token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00004150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.06 or 0.05696590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00198760 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00165165 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010696 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000812 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bowhead Profile

AHT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Bowhead’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. Bowhead’s official Twitter account is @Ahooleeman. The official website for Bowhead is bowheadhealth.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aholee is a decentralized search engine for products, dedicated to online shopping worldwide. Aholee uses its own in-house blockchain, which is an Ethereum fork, for open collecting and indexing information from open sources with confirmation of authenticity based on blockchain technology. The AHC token is used to purchase items on the Aholee platform.Any AHC owner can purchase products using AHC in any store represented in the platform at the current AHC exchange rate to the currency used by the store. Any visitor to ahoolee.com can buy AHC, as this will give them an opportunity to get additional discounts from stores.”

Bowhead Token Trading

Bowhead can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is not possible to buy Bowhead directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bowhead must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bowhead using one of the exchanges listed above.

