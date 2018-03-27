Boyd Gaming (BYD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Las Vegas, Boyd Gaming Corporation is a leading diversified owner and operator of 22 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.81.

BYD stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. 881,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,371. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3,492.25, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.92.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $590.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $2,511,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,714 shares in the company, valued at $43,153,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 89,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $3,040,950.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,294 shares of company stock worth $11,448,808. Company insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $1,291,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 553,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 173,625 shares during the period. Pacific Grove Capital LP acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $3,222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,441,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,514,000 after purchasing an additional 750,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company operated 24 wholly owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South.

