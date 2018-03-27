Breakout Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.69 Million (BRK)

Breakout (CURRENCY:BRK) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Breakout has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $38,041.00 worth of Breakout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Breakout coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Breakout has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Breakout alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037836 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00841015 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011510 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00016148 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001557 BTC.

About Breakout

Breakout (BRK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2016. Breakout’s total supply is 18,731,541 coins. Breakout’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Breakout is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Breakout’s official website is www.breakoutcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Breakout Chain is Multicurrency Blockchain based platform. Breakout Chain allows the issuance of colored coins, pegged currencies and the deployment of smart contracts Break Chain's main currency is BreakCoin (BRK), which can also be used to gamble on the Breakout Gaming Platform. “

Breakout Coin Trading

Breakout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Breakout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Breakout must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Breakout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Breakout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Breakout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.