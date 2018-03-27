Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Trading Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $97.71 and last traded at $97.86. 1,651,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 595% from the average session volume of 237,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.67.

Specifically, CAO Mandy Berman sold 500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $49,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 1,141 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $107,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,685 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,539. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

The firm has a market cap of $6,022.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.99 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,732,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $47,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,938,000 after purchasing an additional 310,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,602,000 after purchasing an additional 254,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,544,000 after purchasing an additional 182,060 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

