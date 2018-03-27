Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides life insurance and annuity solutions primarily in the United States. The Company offers shield, variable, guaranteed, income, and fixed annuities as well as life insurance, retirement planning and financial advisory services. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHF. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $64.00 price objective on Brighthouse Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 645,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,918. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.73). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 240.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a provider of life insurance and annuity products in the United States. The Company offers a range of products and services, which include variable, fixed, index-linked and income annuities, as well as variable, universal, term and whole life products. These products and services are marketed through various third party retail distribution channels in the United States.

