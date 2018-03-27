Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 651,564 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,806,000. Oracle makes up about 4.3% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,738,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Oracle by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 48,989,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427,501 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,082,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,441,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,350,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,359 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Oracle by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,924,971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,156,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,334 shares during the period. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Nomura cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $901,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $85,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,522,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,590,815.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438 over the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $185,412.78, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.68%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

