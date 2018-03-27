BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $12.10 Million in Owens Corning (OC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 131,593 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Owens Corning at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 496,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 636.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 72,551 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 316,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,566 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after acquiring an additional 222,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8,672.72, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $102.00 price objective on Owens Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Owens Corning to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Ava Harter sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnaud Genis sold 59,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,841,874.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

