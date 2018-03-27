BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 231,588 Shares of Arconic Inc (ARNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 122.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 231,588 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Arconic worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26. Arconic Inc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $10,983.07, a P/E ratio of -106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Arconic had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Arconic’s payout ratio is -109.09%.

In other news, Director David P. Hess bought 40,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,176. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

