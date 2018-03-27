Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.19

Media stories about Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brixmor Property Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.9377783803437 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Brixmor Property Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE BRX) traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.89. 1,950,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,162. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,473.06, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.24%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,546.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Horgan purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,230.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,768.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,750 shares of company stock worth $195,495 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

