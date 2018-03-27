Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) Stock Price

News articles about BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BroadSoft earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.2839532812809 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

BSFT stock opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,740.00, a PE ratio of -152.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BroadSoft has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $55.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSFT. BidaskClub cut BroadSoft from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BroadSoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BroadSoft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

In other BroadSoft news, insider Scott D. Hoffpauir sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $244,462.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

BroadSoft Company Profile

BroadSoft, Inc is a global provider of software and services that enable telecommunications service providers to deliver hosted, cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) to their enterprise customers. The BroadSoft Business solution is a communications and collaboration offering that enables telecommunications service providers to offer businesses and other enterprises UC features and functionalities on a cloud-delivered basis without the need for traditional premise-based private branch exchange (PBX) equipment.

