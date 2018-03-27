Comparing Broadwind Energy (BWEN) & Its Competitors

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ: BWEN) is one of 99 public companies in the “MACHINERY” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Broadwind Energy to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Broadwind Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadwind Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Broadwind Energy Competitors 583 2999 2920 84 2.38

Broadwind Energy presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. As a group, “MACHINERY” companies have a potential upside of 9.97%. Given Broadwind Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Broadwind Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Broadwind Energy has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadwind Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Broadwind Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of shares of all “MACHINERY” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Broadwind Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “MACHINERY” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadwind Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broadwind Energy $146.79 million -$3.64 million -9.21 Broadwind Energy Competitors $3.86 billion $259.46 million 2.96

Broadwind Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Broadwind Energy. Broadwind Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Broadwind Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadwind Energy -2.48% -11.48% -6.99% Broadwind Energy Competitors 3.79% 14.11% 4.38%

Summary

Broadwind Energy rivals beat Broadwind Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides technologically advanced products and services to energy, mining and infrastructure sector customers, primarily in the United States. The Company is engaged primarily in United States wind energy industry. The Company operates through two segments: Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Company’s Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers for wind turbines, specifically the large and heavier wind towers that are designed for multiple megawatt (MW) wind turbines. The Company’s Gearing segment engineers, builds and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel and other industrial applications. Within the United States wind energy industry, it provides products and services to wind turbine manufacturers. It also provides precision gearing and specialty weldments to a range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.