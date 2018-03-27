Brokerages Anticipate CONMED Co. (CNMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will post sales of $196.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.24 million. CONMED reported sales of $186.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $196.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $831.80 million to $836.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $873.57 million per share, with estimates ranging from $866.90 million to $882.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.17 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CONMED from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

CNMD stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $64.53. The stock had a trading volume of 86,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,178. The company has a market cap of $1,801.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CONMED has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

In related news, CFO Luke A. Pomilio sold 19,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,180,927.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jo Ann Golden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $191,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,473 shares of company stock worth $2,874,693 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CONMED by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale on a global basis of surgical devices and related equipment. The Company provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in a range of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery and gastroenterology.

