Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Agile Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. 132,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,504. The firm has a market cap of $103.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.91. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 608.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 604.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 82,213 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products. The Company has developed a transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is a combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) patch.

