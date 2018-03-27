Brokerages Expect AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Will Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) to report $2.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.28. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.03. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $555.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.06.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.64. 735,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $152.65 and a 12-month high of $199.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,820.47, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,289,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,661,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $7,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

