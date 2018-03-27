Brokerages Expect Cambrex Co. (CBM) to Post $0.31 EPS

Analysts expect that Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambrex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Cambrex reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambrex will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cambrex.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.39 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cambrex in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Cambrex stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.15. 194,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,837.78, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.38. Cambrex has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $62.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Cambrex during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cambrex during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cambrex during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cambrex by 52.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cambrex by 3,120.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation (Cambrex) is a life sciences company. It provides products and services for the development and commercialization of generic therapeutics. It operates through four segments, which are manufacturing facilities that have been aggregated as a single segment. Its manufacturing facilities are owned by the subsidiaries, including Cambrex Charles City, Inc, Cambrex Karlskoga AB and Cambrex Profarmaco Milano S.r.l.

