Brokerages Expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will report ($0.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the lowest is ($1.02). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($3.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($3.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.22).

GBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.69.

Shares of GBT stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.35. 399,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,934. The company has a market capitalization of $2,442.73, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 4.31. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $68.05.

In other news, insider Peter Radovich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jung Choi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $162,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,849.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,911 shares of company stock worth $3,112,352 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. Its lead product candidate is voxelotor, an oral once-daily therapy that modulates hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials in adult and adolescent patients with sickle cell disease (SCD), as well as in evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of voxelotor in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

