Brokerages Expect Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. (HLNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.80 Million

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report $51.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane Advisors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.59 million and the highest is $53.00 million. Hamilton Lane Advisors posted sales of $46.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Advisors will report full year sales of $51.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.01 million to $229.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $268.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $284.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hamilton Lane Advisors.

Hamilton Lane Advisors (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Hamilton Lane Advisors had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

HLNE stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. 149,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hamilton Lane Advisors has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $1,786.29 and a PE ratio of 28.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane Advisors’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

