Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (AHT) PT at $2,227.50

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,227.50 ($30.78).

AHT has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.87) to GBX 2,200 ($30.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($34.54) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,030 ($28.05) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.63) to GBX 2,200 ($30.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Investec reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($37.30) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Ashtead Group (LON AHT) traded down GBX 15 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,984.50 ($27.42). The company had a trading volume of 2,728,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,476 ($20.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,185 ($30.19). The firm has a market cap of $9,920.00 and a PE ratio of 1,002.27.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 32.20 ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 29.60 ($0.41) by GBX 2.60 ($0.04). Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 95.06% and a net margin of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of £916.10 million during the quarter.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc is an equipment rental company. The Company rents a range of construction and industrial equipment across a range of applications to a diverse customer base. The Company’s segments include Sunbelt and A-Plant. The Company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

