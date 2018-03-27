Brokerages Set Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR) PT at $10.04

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of CHR stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 270,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,483. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$7.15 and a twelve month high of C$9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of C$356.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$348.50 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 658 departures per weekday to 58 destinations in Canada, as well as 12 destinations in the United States.

