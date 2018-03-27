Brokerages Set Devro plc (DVO) Price Target at $216.60

Devro plc (LON:DVO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 216.60 ($2.99).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital raised shares of Devro to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($3.04) price target on shares of Devro in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Devro in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.66) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Devro from GBX 220 ($3.04) to GBX 200 ($2.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Devro to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 199 ($2.75) to GBX 198 ($2.74) in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Get Devro alerts:

In other news, insider Gerard Hoetmer bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($69,079.86).

Shares of DVO stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 197.60 ($2.73). 924,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,464. Devro has a twelve month low of GBX 175 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 247 ($3.41). The company has a market cap of $333.90 and a PE ratio of 2,195.56.

Devro (LON:DVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 12.50 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.80 ($0.19) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). Devro had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of £256.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/brokerages-set-devro-plc-dvo-price-target-at-216-60-updated.html.

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of collagen products for the food industry. The Company conducts its operations through three segments: Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe. The Americas segment includes the Company’s operations in North America and Latin America. The Asia-Pacific segment includes the Company’s operations in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China and the rest of South East Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.