Brokerages Set EnQuest (ENQ) PT at $24.75

Shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 25.80 ($0.36).

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENQ shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 23 ($0.32) price target on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on EnQuest from GBX 23 ($0.32) to GBX 27 ($0.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Whitman Howard reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.41) price target on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.57) target price on shares of EnQuest in a report on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of ENQ stock traded down GBX 1.24 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 29.81 ($0.41). The company had a trading volume of 9,516,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,000. EnQuest has a 1 year low of GBX 22.50 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 47.25 ($0.65). The stock has a market cap of $354.64 and a PE ratio of 596.18.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Heather/Broom, Thistle/Deveron, the Dons area, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Alma/Galia, and Scolty/Crathes; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the producing Alba oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

