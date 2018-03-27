Brokerages Set Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) PT at $12.57

Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000.

LPI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 402,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,134.31, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.57 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 66.77% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokerages Set Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) PT at $12.57” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/brokerages-set-laredo-petroleum-inc-lpi-pt-at-12-57.html.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Laredo) is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It operates through two segments: Exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, and Midstream and marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.