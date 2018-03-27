Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) PT at $103.99

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated an “average” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.57 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,197.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Esther Johnson sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $222,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,552 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.32. The stock had a trading volume of 362,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,007.81, a P/E ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $994.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.10 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.49%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

