Brokerages Set Mitel Networks Corp (MITL) Price Target at $12.50

Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MITL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitel Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. GARP Research started coverage on Mitel Networks in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Mitel Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mitel Networks from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In other Mitel Networks news, CFO Steven Edward Spooner sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $34,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Bevington sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $68,926.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,832.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,056,525 shares of company stock worth $8,602,948 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mitel Networks by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitel Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Mitel Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitel Networks during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mitel Networks by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MITL stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,420. The stock has a market cap of $1,133.16, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.58. Mitel Networks has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Mitel Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. analysts expect that Mitel Networks will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitel Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase 61,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mitel Networks Company Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation is a provider of business communications and collaboration software, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Cloud and Enterprise. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers. The Cloud segment sells and supports products that are deployed in a cloud environment.

