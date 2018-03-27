Brokerages Set Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Target Price at $48.53

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.53.

Several analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.98 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

NTNX stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,080. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,202.25, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 196.67% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Sangster sold 100,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $5,052,139.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth W. Long III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $2,152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 176,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,253.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,160 shares of company stock valued at $100,279,429 in the last three months. 19.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 850.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 44.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

