Brokerages Set Quanta Services Inc (PWR) PT at $45.15

Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.15.

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of Quanta Services (PWR) traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. 619,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,965. The company has a market capitalization of $5,436.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. SSI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

