Brokerages Set TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Target Price at $27.75

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGTX. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of TG Therapeutics (TGTX) opened at $15.99 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $17.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77,945.40% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 32,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $272,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,003,000 after buying an additional 115,252 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,151,000 after purchasing an additional 87,398 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,532,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 136,515 shares in the last quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 491,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 164,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc (TG) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies. TG-1101 (ublituximab) is a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific epitope on the cluster of differentiation (CD20) antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes.

