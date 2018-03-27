Brokerages Set Toro Co (TTC) PT at $67.00

Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

In related news, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $130,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,738.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,910 and sold 65,200 shares valued at $4,277,684. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $4,448,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toro stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.42. 460,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,806. The firm has a market cap of $6,414.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.57. Toro has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $73.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $548.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.92 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 44.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. analysts expect that Toro will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company (Toro) is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products.

