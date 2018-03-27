Shares of Wentworth Resources (LON:WRL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 40.33 ($0.56).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.55) price objective on shares of Wentworth Resources in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Wentworth Resources alerts:

Wentworth Resources (LON:WRL) remained flat at $GBX 27.50 ($0.38) during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,564. Wentworth Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 30.25 ($0.42).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/brokerages-set-wentworth-resources-wrl-pt-at-40-33-updated.html.

Wentworth Resources Company Profile

Wentworth Resources Limited, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons in Tanzania and Mozambique. It primarily holds 31.94% interest in the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers in south-eastern Tanzania; and 85% participating interest in the Rovuma Onshore Block in northern Mozambique.

Receive News & Ratings for Wentworth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wentworth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.