Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Nexus REIT Issued By Desjardins (NXR)

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nexus REIT in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Nexus REIT’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.28. 7,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,811. Nexus REIT has a twelve month low of C$14.03 and a twelve month high of C$15.69.

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$13.14 million for the quarter.

