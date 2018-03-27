Trxade Group Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts (TRXD)

Trxade Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TRXD) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trxade Group in a research report issued on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Trxade Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRXD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Trxade Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.53. 6,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.29. Trxade Group has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc (Trxade) designs, develops, owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The Company’s products and services include Trxade.com, InventoryRx.com, Pharmabayonline and RxGuru. Its services are distributed through its online platform.

