Zumiez Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued on Friday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst J. Stichter forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zumiez and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Zumiez stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 159,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.63, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.75 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

