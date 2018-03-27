Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to Hold

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BC. B. Riley raised their target price on Brunswick from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Brunswick from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brunswick to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $64.00 price objective on Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.79.

Shares of Brunswick (NYSE BC) traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 808,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,150.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Brunswick had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $182,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

