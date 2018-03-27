Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) Reaches Market Cap of $30.28 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Burst has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a total market cap of $30.28 million and $213,805.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Burst Asset Exchange and Livecoin.

Burst Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 1,800,339,818 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is forums.burst-team.us. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment “

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Coinroom, Burst Asset Exchange, C-CEX, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.